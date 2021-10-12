Local business giving back with Veteran's Day Giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five local businesses are teaming up to offer a free room makeover for a local vet.

The contest is being held on Facebook where anyone can nominate a veteran family member or friend. Hosted by Decked Out WNY, Len-Co Lumber, Sherwin Williams, Art by Ashley Kay, and Shaffer Made.

"I think it's a morale booster...this is just showing that the community cares," said Patrick Williams of Decked Out WNY.

The winner will be chosen on November 4. They'll receive custom art, donated paint and materials and labor to fix up a 400 sq. ft. room. Click here for the sign up link.