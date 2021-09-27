Local breweries tapped for first WNY Craft Brewery Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Brewers Guild is hosting the first "WNY Craft Bewery Week." It runs September 27th through October 1st.

The WNY Brewers Guild represents over 30 craft breweries in the area. The celebration will feature three distinct events, each showcasing beer in different neighborhoods.

Monday, Big Ditch Brewing will showcase the breweries and taprooms that the City of Buffalo has to offer, with "Beerie County Fair," featuring brewers from Community Beer Works, Sato Brewpub, Old First Ward Brewing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, and Pressure Drop Brewing. There will be games, activities and prizes, and of course, tastings!

Tuesday's event will take place at Lilly Belle Meads in Lancaster. Brewers from the East, including Eli Fish Brewing Co., West Shore Brewing Company, 12 Gates Brewing Company, TIL Brewing, and Britesmith Brewing will be hosting a "Brewer's Karaoke Night."

WNY Craft Brewery Week will wrap up on Wednesday with "Southtowns Live" at 42 North in East Aurora. Hamburg Brewing Company, First Line Brewing, and 1927 Brew House will be featuring their beers as well.

You can find more information on each event by going to the WNY Craft Brewery Week Facebook page.

