Local brewery says Bills' games increase revenue by 50%

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Even when the Bills are on the road, that doesn’t stop fans from coming together.

“The bills fever is contagious and just kind of spreads out throughout the entire facility.”

General manager of community beer works, Joseph Creegan, said they see about 50 people in the brewery on game nights.

“We want to give people the experience of having a tailgate that never ends,” Creegan said.

“It’s great to be a bills fan with everything going on right now,” Fan Kai Mikolajczak said. Where else would you rather be?”

Last year at this time, restaurants had capacity limits and couldn’t host large events for Bills games. Creegan said game nights bring in 50% more in revenue than a typical night. And it helps when the team wins, and fans want to keep the night going.

“As long as they keep winning, we keep winning,” Creegan said.

The goal is to make fans comfortable.

“This is like their personal living room that they have that they can come in and watch games now,” Creegan said.

“Relaxing, good vibes, comfortable place to be is really important to us.” Community Beer Works social media manager Mike West said.

Fans said being surrounded by other bills mafia members adds to the experience.

“It’s the comradery between different strangers,” Mikolajczak said. “It’s one common goal of being a bills fan, a stranger can be your best friend by the end of the night.”