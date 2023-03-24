Local bar Gene McCarthy's helping to raise money for Cotter Fireboat restoration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are new efforts underway to keep Buffalo's famous "fireboat cotter" afloat.

The "Cotter Conservancy" is hoping to raise $6 million for the restoration project and the city of good neighbors won't let it do that work alone.

7 News Lia Lando went down to a South Buffalo bar Friday afternoon where support for this project is now on tap.

Gene McCarthy's Brewing in the Old First Ward is serving up another batch of Cotter Red Ale to help raise money for the restoration and maintenance of the historic Edward M. Cotter boat.

President of the Edward M. Cotter Conservatory, Larry Cobado says, "we're here to recognize the 123rd anniversary of the oldest working fireboat in the world. The Edward M. Cotter. Buffalo's fire boat birthed in Buffalo at 155 Ohio Street."

On Friday the city proclaimed March 24, "Edward M. Cotter Day."

The fire boat, also known for ice-breaking has sustained some damage over the years - the front haul was reinforced in 2019 in Toronto

The capital campaign will continue into the 125th anniversary of the laying of the keel.

