Local artists making ways to give back to the community through music

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Artists with Create The Culture organization are using their talents to raise money for Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation this weekend.

The Milkies Elmwood Lounge will soon be filled with people for a live concert featuring several up-and-coming artists like different members of “Create The Culture.”

It’s nonprofit of artists making a positive change in the community through their music.

“It’s not about us. It’s not just about music. It’s about community, it’s about creation,” says Hayleigh Federowicz (LEALE), an artist says. “It’s about people stepping out of the box and chasing their dreams and giving back while helping others to do it.”

Hayleigh and other artists typically go out of the Buffalo community to make an impact in a different city, but this weekend they’ll be raising money in Buffalo for Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation.

“We’re really out there trying help and make a better community,” says Ryan Carney (Car3y), an artist says. “ It’s cool and is something people can get by and it makes us define the reason as why we do what we do.”

This event is pay what you can in hopes of raising as many M’s for Damar’s charity.

“We’re not just trying to be part of the culture, we’re creating it and the aspect of paying what you want gives people the opportunity,” says Whakim Lumpkins (Doublelens Productions), an artist says. “Like if you have a dollar, a hundred dollars so we’re really putting the culture first and the ability to create and show our talents.”

The show will begin from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Click here to buy tickets or donate.