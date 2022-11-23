Local artists at Pine Apple Company are gearing up for Small Business Saturday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Five years ago a handful of local artists decide to open up their own shop in Allentown. It's called Pine Apple Company, at 65 Allen Street and it features a variety of creative gifts.

One of the owners, Mickey Harmon says that each of the artists take turns running the shop. He adds "We used to meet for sketch night once a week and we said if a retail place opens up we can do it. Here we are five years later."

Mickey grew up in Cheektowaga but moved to Allentown. His work, which can be seen on Instagram @Mickeyharmonart, features many of the area's great buildings. He says "It wasn't until I moved down to the city that I really had a fascination with architecture."

Pine Apple Company is gearing up for a busy weekend with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. The store is offering a 15% discount. Mickey says that many of the Allentown shops will have extended hours for the weekend and special deals.

The store is packed full with prints, gift ideas and other goods made by local artists. "We try to represent the city the way the city represents us, because there's a lot of beauty here and a lot of people want a piece of that."

Pine Apple Company is at 65 Allen Street, Buffalo. You can find more information at their website.

