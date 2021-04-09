Local artist partners with Family Promise of Western New York on mural project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local artist has partnered with Family Promise of Western New York on a mural project.

Family Promise of WNY is an emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness and Casey Millbrand is currently painting a mural in the building around the concept of hope named "Let Hope Shine Through."

"We are thrilled to be working with Casey on this project," said Luanne Firestone, Executive Director of Family Promise of WNY. "Casey is creating a message of hope that will not only be visually beautiful, but will uplift the families we serve. The mission of Family Promise is to help families find their way back home, but our vision is to build a community that wraps homeless children and their families in hope. This mural is a great demonstration of living into that vision!"

The organization says the mural is part of its "Light our Future" campaign to celebrate the completion of renovations that allowed the shelter to double in size.

“When my ‘Let Hope Shine Through’ mural concept was chosen for Family Promise of WNY many months ago, I didn’t know what a personal impact it would have on my life and how much painting it would mean to me,” said Milbrand. “I am so grateful to work with such an amazing organization and to have met the amazing families that currently call it home! There is so much hope that fills the Family Promise of WNY space from the moment you walk in the door, and so I’m hoping my mural captures that feeling.”

Millbrand is known for several other murals in the area including the “Greetings from Buffalo” mural on Ellicott Street, “Lookin’ Good” mural on Hertel Avenue, “As Is” PRIDE mural at D’Youville College, “Let’s Fall in Love” mural on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls and "I Just Want You To Know Who I Am" on Broadway.