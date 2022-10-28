Local artist gets creative with Bills Mafia themed statue outside Picasso's

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Creatives of any kind are truly incredible. Their work can inspire and change the landscape of how people look at things. For Akasya Crosier, she's been painting and making art for a long time, but when Picasso's Pizza in West Seneca asked her to bring their Buffalo statue back to life, it was something different.

She said she was intimidated at first, but was ultimately excited for the opportunity and got right to work. She painted on a denim jacket to represent the blue collar nature of Buffalo, as well as a classic Buffalo staple, Zubaz.

She said she was grateful for the outpouring of support from her community, as she eclipsed over 1-million views on her Tik-Tok videos documenting the creation.

Akasya said her and Picasso's will now begin multiple phases of getting art into the Buffalo community, and that this is only the beginning.

You can find more of her work by clicking here.