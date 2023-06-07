Local art and cultural organizations share major grant

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a major infusion of money for 7 local art and cultural organizations.

They will share a total of $170,000 from a grant provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Here's a breakdown of which organization is getting what:

The Buffalo International Film Festival will receive $15,000 to support the festival and associated public programming. The annual festival established in 2006 supports local filmmaking and brings independent work to Western New York. This year, the Buffalo International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 5-9.

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center is awarded $25,000 to support its workspace residency program. Offered twice a year, Squeaky Wheel's residency offers artists and researchers working in media arts stipends, accommodations, and additional support during a short window of time for those working on ongoing or new creative work.

A $30,000 grant for Just Buffalo Literary Center will support literary programming. Just Buffalo Literary Center works to create and strengthen communities through the literary arts, hosting writing workshops, poetry events, author discussions, and more.

The Peace of the City will receive $25,000 to support Theater for All, a youth-focused theater exposure and enrichment program. In addition to offering inclusive access to the arts, the program develops life skills in the young participants including collaboration, taking direction, courage, and empathy.

The Western New York Book Arts Collaborative was awarded $30,000 to support Printing Partners, a free book arts education program for students. The program provides inclusive access to hands-on learning in book arts with a focus on artistic exposure and confidence-building.

The Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts - CEPA will receive $25,000 to support the exhibition "Photography and the Holocaust: Then & Now," which examines antisemitism, racism, and the inability of some to accept those who are different from themselves. CEPA promotes photographic and related media artists of all levels, supporting the arts community through exhibitions, education, and critical public access to image-making resources.

Nusantara Arts has been awarded $20,000 to support a series of concerts presenting gamelan music. Originating in Indonesia's Island of Java, gamelan music is one of the oldest continuously played musical art forms in the world. Nusantara Arts looks to invite the community to an expansive experience in music and art, sparking dialogue about inclusion and cooperation.