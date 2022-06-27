Watch Now
Local anti-violence organizations changing 'toy culture' in WNY with toy gun trade in

Steven Senne/AP
FILE - A Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster. On Sunday, Dec. 6, a little boy in Illinois was told no by a mall Santa when he asked for a Nerf gun for Christmas. The mall, Hasbro, and the NRA all stepped in and gifted the child Nerf guns after hearing his story. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 07:24:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Children and parents have the opportunity to trade in toy guns for 'non-violent' toys.

Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, WNY Peacemakers INC. and the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. are hosting a toy gun exchange event in an effort to teach kids about the dangers of guns.

The program runs now through June 30 across from the Jefferson Avenue Tops from noon until 6pm.

Toy gun exchange June 27-30

Kids can bring water guns, Nerf, guns, BB guns, etc. in exchange for toys like basketballs, remote cars and skateboards.

Participation in the event enters you in a raffle to win a new bike or skateboard.

Food will also be provided.

