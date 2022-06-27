BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Children and parents have the opportunity to trade in toy guns for 'non-violent' toys.

Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, WNY Peacemakers INC. and the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. are hosting a toy gun exchange event in an effort to teach kids about the dangers of guns.

The program runs now through June 30 across from the Jefferson Avenue Tops from noon until 6pm.

Kids can bring water guns, Nerf, guns, BB guns, etc. in exchange for toys like basketballs, remote cars and skateboards.

Participation in the event enters you in a raffle to win a new bike or skateboard.

Food will also be provided.