Local animal rescue reunites missing dog with foster family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local animal rescue says the dog that was missing on the thruway was located and is now safely back with her foster family.

The rescue says Celeste, a young black lab/pit bull, was saved from a high kill shelter in Texas and slipped out of her harness on June 6. Celeste was seen in the median and crossing the New York State Thruway both westbound and eastbound between Hamburg and Angola multiple times since she went missing.

Those who were in search of Celeste were able to find her around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday and safely reunite her with her foster family.