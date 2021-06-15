Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local animal rescue reunites missing dog with foster family

items.[0].image.alt
Local animal rescue
rescue dog.png
0614 MISSING RESCUE DOG 1.jpg
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:57:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local animal rescue says the dog that was missing on the thruway was located and is now safely back with her foster family.

The rescue says Celeste, a young black lab/pit bull, was saved from a high kill shelter in Texas and slipped out of her harness on June 6. Celeste was seen in the median and crossing the New York State Thruway both westbound and eastbound between Hamburg and Angola multiple times since she went missing.

Those who were in search of Celeste were able to find her around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday and safely reunite her with her foster family.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong