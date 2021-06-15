Local animal rescue requests public's assistance locating missing dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local animal rescue is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing dog.

The rescue says Celeste, a young black lab/pit bull, was just saved from a high kill shelter in Texas and slipped out of her harness. Celeste has been on the run since June 6 and has been seen in the median and crossing the 90 both westbound and eastbound between Hamburg and Angola.

According to the rescue you should not approach Celeste, she is afraid of people and if you approach her she could run into oncoming traffic. If you see her you should note the mile marker she is closest to and call Joelle at (716) 601-5403 or the NY State Thruway at (716) 649-7130.