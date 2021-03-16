Local airports, transit systems to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced airports and transit systems in New York will receive assistance through the recently-signed American Rescue Plan.

Across the state airports will receive around $84 million and transit systems will receive around $395 million.

Locally, airports and transit systems will receive the following:

Airports

Perry-Warsaw --- $32,000

Genesee County --- $32,000

Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field --- $32,000

Cattaraugus County-Olean --- $32,000

Buffalo Niagara International --- $20,143,833

Niagara Falls International --- $2,120,929

Chautauqua County/Dunkirk --- $32,000

Chautauqua County/Jamestown --- $32,000

Transit Systems

Buffalo, NY --- $79,412,566

NYSDOT Rural (5311) --- $12,502,109

The New York State DOT Rural 5311 program aims to support public transportation in areas with populations of less than 50,000 people.

"Funds may be used for capital and operating assistance grants to local public bodies, tribes, and operators of intercity bus services in rural areas," a release says.

Schumer says this assistance will help transportation systems continue operating while continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.