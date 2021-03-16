Menu

Local airports, transit systems to receive assistance through American Rescue Plan

7 Eyewitness News Staff
BNIA in September during the pandemic
Posted at 8:16 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 20:16:29-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced airports and transit systems in New York will receive assistance through the recently-signed American Rescue Plan.

Across the state airports will receive around $84 million and transit systems will receive around $395 million.

Locally, airports and transit systems will receive the following:

Airports
Perry-Warsaw --- $32,000
Genesee County --- $32,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field --- $32,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean --- $32,000
Buffalo Niagara International --- $20,143,833
Niagara Falls International --- $2,120,929
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk --- $32,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown --- $32,000

Transit Systems
Buffalo, NY --- $79,412,566
NYSDOT Rural (5311) --- $12,502,109

The New York State DOT Rural 5311 program aims to support public transportation in areas with populations of less than 50,000 people.

"Funds may be used for capital and operating assistance grants to local public bodies, tribes, and operators of intercity bus services in rural areas," a release says.

Schumer says this assistance will help transportation systems continue operating while continuing to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

