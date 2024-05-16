Local advocates unveil proposals for three new light rail transit lines

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new push to expand public transportation in the City of Buffalo.

University at Buffalo students are teaming up with "Citizens for Regional Transit" to unveil their proposal for three new light rail transit lines.

The proposal includes new stations that would connect the city's Central Business District and the Buffalo Airport.

The groups say this proposal would address long-term transportation needs and address several problems like low transit ridership and limited access to jobs and services.

"It could do a lot, it carries a lot of people," Doug Funke, president of Citizens for Regional Transit said. "If you look at what we have right now, we have a six mile system that carries 20% of the NFTA ridership. That includes over 100 miles of bus transit. It can carry a lot of people, it can carry them fast and it works well so we're hoping that now we're starting to get a move on this it'll happen."

The three proposed lines include:

