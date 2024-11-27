lloyd Taco Factory opening third location in Elmwood Village in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — lloyd Taco Factory is gearing up to open its third location in the Buffalo area.

The company announced this week that it's bringing its popular taco brand to 492 Elmwood Avenue, the heart of the Elmwood Village.

The newest location is expected to open in January with all the fan favorites plus new craft cocktails.

"We're thrilled to be part of such a vibrant neighborhood,” said Pete Cimino, co-founder of lloyd. “This is more than just a restaurant opening—it’s another way for us to share great food and good vibes with the people of Buffalo. True to our mission, the new spot will not only serve killer tacos, but become a gathering space for the Elmwood community.”

“Buffalo is home, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring lloyd to Elmwood Village,” said Chris Dorsaneo, co-founder. “This new space will have everything you love about lloyd, but with a few surprises. From our craft tacos to our fresh ingredients, it’s going to be the place to eat, drink and hang.”

lloyd is inviting the community to its grand opening for exclusive menu items, giveaways and more.

lloyd Taco Factory also has locations on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo and on Main Street in Williamsville.