Livingston County man arrested for aggravated DWI with BAC three times legal limit in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say they've arrested a Livingston County man on charges of aggravated DWI with his BAC at three times the legal limit on the New York State Thruway in Batavia, Sunday evening.

State police say 45-year-old Kenny Sherwood of Lakeville was stopped for a traffic violation on I-90 in Batavia around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found Sherwood to be intoxicated at a BAC of .23 percent.

He was then taken into custody at State Police in Henrietta.

Sherwood was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and transferred and released on an appearance ticket to a sober third party.

Sherwood is expected to appear in Town of Batavia Court on April 1st.