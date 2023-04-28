CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A living legend passed through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Thursday evening. According to the National World War II Museum, Leonard S. Gaj, United States Army Veteran, is one of just over 150,000 WWII veterans who are still alive today. His story is nothing short of amazing.

WKBW "Airborne Lenny" returns from New Orleans.

"Today we have a local hero coming back from New Orleans," said Harry Gordon, a Friend of Leonard Gaj.

98-year-old Leonard Gaj, better known as "Airborne Lenny", first joined the United States Army in 1943 when he was just 18 years old. Gaj made several sacrifices that go far beyond what most minds can fathom.

"WWII Veteran, number of the 82 Airborne Division, jumped behind enemy lines with the 82 Airborne Division, was injured when he landed, was captured by the Germans three days later, spent 11 months in various German P.O.W (prisoner of war) Camps before he was finally liberated when the war ended," said Don Higgins, Senior Ride Captain for Region One for the Patriot Guard Riders.

Higgins said not only did Gaj survive the unthinkable, but he also kept a series of journals documenting it all.

"When you're captured the Germans take everything away from you," said Gaj. "You have nothing really except the clothes on your back and I kept the journal and I would keep it underneath a straw mattress."

It's a journal so sacred, the Gary Sinise Foundation "Soaring Valor" invited Gaj, his daughter Kathie and her husband Christopher to New Orleans so the journals could be donated to the National WWII Museum.

WKBW Lenoard Gaj at the National WWII Museum with journals and artifacts.

WKBW Living World War II Veteran honored after donating P.O.W Diary to National Museum

On Gaj's return home to Buffalo, the Patriot Guard Riders welcomed him in a very special way.

"This is our Patriot Guard Rider Plaque," said Higgins. "Typically during a military funeral in our region, we always produce a plaque for the specific veteran we're honoring at the funeral or military honors."

WKBW The Patriot Riders Plaque honoring Gaj.



But this time, and it's a very rare one, the plaque is being presented to a living veteran.

"So on behalf of a Grateful America and the Patriot Guard Riders, for bravery and proudly carrying the burden of defending this country, for service to the nation and the sacrifices made we sincerely thank you Leonard S. Gaj," read Higgins.

WKBW Don Higgins presents Gaj with plaque.

"I'm really very overwhelmed," said Gaj. "It kind of brings me to tears. I mean I don't cry much but seeing all this and the honor guard, these guys are terrific."

WKBW Gaj wipes away tears after receiving special honor.

"Airborne Lenny is most certainly a true American Hero," said Higgins.