Live music returns to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lighter restrictions are making it easier for Western New Yorkers to enjoy their lives. Masks are optional outside if you are fully vaccinated, even more restrictions will go away once 70% of adults get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, New York is above 69%.

Friday was the first installment of “Jazz on the Plaz.” The owner of Seneca One Tower says it's a weekly series that will take place on Fridays until the fall (next week is Thursday).

For those who came to this first show, it was a nice distraction from the past year.

“It’s great to be able to take my dogs Sailor out and about and enjoy some live music. I mean, that's one of the things I missed the most during the pandemic,” said Kevin Deese of Buffalo.

