'Live like Caden': Alabama parents who lost teen son after football injury reflect on the gift from Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday's Buffalo Bills win was a meaningful one for Jamie Tellier, who came to Orchard Park from Selma Alabama. Tellier has been a huge Bills fan for years, and would watch games on TV with his son Caden. Unfortunately the 16-year-old's life was cut far too short after an injury on the football field.

"They had a handshake they did together every time the Bills scored," said Arsella Tellier, Caden's mom.

"It brought Caden and I closer together, and gave us memories I'll cherish for the rest of my life," said Tellier.

Caden Tellier, 16, was a talented quarterback for Morgan Academy in Alabama. He wore number 17 because of Josh Allen, who Caden met at the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl.

"We go to the Senior Bowl, that's one of our family things," said Jamie Tellier. "When we met [Josh], Caden walked away and said 'I hope we draft him.' When we did there was no going back."

Jamie Tellier Caden Tellier and Josh Allen in 2018 at the Resse's Senior Bowl

During a game in August of 2024 the teen suffered a severe head injury. He was rushed to the hospital, and tragically passed away. Tellier was an organ donor.

A few days later the Tellier's got a package from the Buffalo Bills, they're still not sure who informed the organization about Caden, but inside was a signed Josh Allen jersey. There was a note as well from the Bills organization.

Jamie Tellier Caden Tellier and the jersey Josh Allen sent his family

"It meant everything to us," said Jamie Tellier.

The Tellier's have the jersey and note framed in their home. They said it's one of the most important things they own, because of how much their soon looked up to Allen.

"Thank you," said Jamie Tellier on what he'd say to Allen. "Not just thank you for sending a jersey, but thank you for being the type of man and having character that we’re okay with our kids wanting to emulate."

Sunday's game was also meaningful, because the Tellier's also met Baker Mayfield at the 2018 Senior Bowl. Mayfield and Allen went head-to-head in Sunday's Bills win 44-32.