Little Big Town, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Lionel Richie and Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at Seneca Resorts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Little Big Town, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Lionel Richie and Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Seneca Resorts & Casinos this August.

The concerts will be outdoors and tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

Little Big Town on Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Saturday, August 6 at 8 p.m.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Lionel Richie performing on Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

“The stars are definitely coming out to shine at our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties this summer. We’ve put together two weekends and four shows that will be the absolute highlight of the Summer 2022 concert season.” - Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation

Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com. You can also purchase tickets in person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.

In addition to these outdoor concerts, other events at Seneca Resorts & Casinos include:

Terry Fator (Niagara) May 28

Jay Mohr (Niagara) June 3 & 4

Andrew Santino (Niagara) June 11 (2 shows)

Tyler Henry (Niagara) June 18

Rick Springfield (Allegany) June 25

Elle King (Niagara) July 8

Lee Greenwood (Niagara) July 8 & 9

Carlos Mencia (Niagara) July 15 & 16

The Righteous Brothers (Niagara) July 22 & 23

Girls Night: The Musical (Niagara) July 29 & 30

Ron White (Allegany) July 30

Dave Attell (Bear’s Den Showroom, Niagara) August 12

Ace Frehley (Bear’s Den Showroom, Niagara) August 13

MMA card from Legacy Fighting Alliance (Seneca Niagara Event Center) August 19

Staind (Niagara) September 7

Amy Schumer (Allegany) October 29