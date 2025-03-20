Lipsey Architecture Center at Richardson Olmsted Complex expanding to showcase Buffalo's history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lipsey Architecture Center is expanding to a brand new museum on the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

Construction is underway on the 11,000-square-foot facility, which will showcase Buffalo's rich architecture.

"We're actively stabilizing and restoring the building to the way it was," LACB's Executive Director Paris Roselli said as he took me on a tour of phase one of the museum.

Once complete, the museum will be a much larger version of what you'll currently find in the campus's tower building. Walls of displays will showcase numerous Buffalo architects, including Louise Bethune, EB Green, Henry Richardson, Louis Sullivan, and Frank Lloyd Wright.

"We are so very fortunate to have some wonderful buildings here," Roselli said.

The new Lipsey Architecture Center is expected to open in 2026.