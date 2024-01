BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie announced the extension of his "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on June 15.

Richie will be joined by special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A KeyBank Center presale will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The general on-sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website.