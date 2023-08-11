"Like riding a bike you just have to practice," Athlete injury training at Niagara Falls High School

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — On Friday, Niagara Falls High School hosted a sports emergency care training for high school coaches, athletic trainers and others.

Sports Medicine Concepts, a company that provides life-saving training for NFL teams provided the training.

WKBW Athlete injury training at Niagara Falls High School

"If we can provide them one bit of information that they remember when they have to do it, its well worthwhile."

The trainings used real high school football players to teach about head trauma, spine injury and cardiac arrests.

Niagara Falls School District Athletic Director Joe Contento told 7 News this training is crucial for every sport.

"Within a season you may have 2 to 3, 911 calls specifically with football and not even football, you have wrestling, swimming, diving, basketball. All of those sports you can have these serious injuries, they just don't happen all the time but this is helping us be prepared for that before it actually happens."

The Niagara Falls football players told 7 News that by acting out the scenarios they learned a lot too.

"It means I will know how to cooperate with EMS when they show up."

"Let their trainers do their job they are here for a reason and here to help you and make sure you are okay and take you somewhere safe to make you feel better."

"Knowing what to do if that ever was to happen in a real game and knowing their perspective to do it."

