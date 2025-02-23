Lights, camera, action: feature film 'One Of The Good Ones' begins production in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is once again in the cinematic spotlight as filming begins for the feature film "One of the Good Ones."

The production, which has strong local ties, will shoot across our area over the next nine days.

The film is based on Vincent Scarsella’s Lawyers Gone Bad book series, a four-part legal drama inspired by his 18-year tenure in Buffalo’s Attorney Grievance Office, where he investigated misconduct among lawyers.

WKBW

The story follows Dean Alessi, played by actor and executive producer Tom Paolino, as he navigates the murky circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose wife works at his law office.

"I feel like Buffalo chose us as much as we chose Buffalo," Paolino said. "You know, we were looking for a place where people want an independent film and a place where we could manifest our dreams and Buffalo is all of those things and more."

WKBW

The cast is a mix of Hollywood and local talent, with more than 35 Western New York actors playing various roles.

Some of the lineup includes Roderick Garr, Eugene Bofill, Bill Kennedy, Sean Greenhouse, Rosanna Pfeifer, John Patrick Patti, DonnaMarie Vaughan, Amy Zubieta, Josie DiVincenzo and Verniece Turner.

The film even features appearances by Buffalo sports legends Rob Ray and Baby Joe Mesi. Julie O’Hora is the director, Max Bustamante serves as the line producer and Bill Murray III of B3 Productions leads a crew of 10 local professionals.

One Of The Good Ones

"It’s excellent. There’s actually a couple Netflix stars that are in this one someone from Cobra Kai, somebody from Outer Banks is coming here to act in this. So it’ll be very cool. It definitely gives us some credibility as far as not just local talent the whole time but major talent coming to work with local talent," Murray said.

Filming will take place at several recognizable locations, including the Town of Niagara Police and Municipal Building, which will host the film’s largest scene on February 28. Other key filming spots include the Cambria Hotel in Niagara Falls (March 4), a local law office (March 1) and various homes and businesses throughout Western New York.

Produced under SAG’s Ultra Low Budget agreement, "One of the Good Ones" is expected to wrap by early March, with post-production aiming for completion by August.

The team hopes to bring the finished film back to Buffalo for a local screening, giving Western New Yorkers a first look at their homegrown cinematic moment.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.