Light-a-Life Tree Lighting for Hospice Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a special holiday ceremony to honor some of our loved ones we've lost over the years.

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo hosted its 35th annual Light-a-Life Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This is a longstanding tradition that provides an opportunity to remember loved ones who were cared for by Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

Saturday's ceremony took place on the Hospice Milch-Mitchell Campus on Bennett Road in Cheektowaga.

This tree is decorated with tags revealing the names of people we've lost over the years.

The tree will remain on display through the end of the month.

