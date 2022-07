BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is pushing to hire a new round of lifeguards to help keep the city's public pools open.

Fifty new lifeguards are needed from ages 16-21. Lifeguards who become certified will be eligible to make $20 an hour.

Trainees must have the ability to swim with proficiency.

Lifeguard certification and training classes are over two weekends - Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 14 and Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, August 21.

To apply for the classes, click here.