Life-long Bills fan working to make a movie about the Queen City and the radiant football culture

BUFFALO N.Y (WKBW) — A life-long Bills fan is working to make a movie about the Queen City and the radiant football culture she holds. The screenwriter said this movie is a celebration of Buffalo. The screenwriter, producer and actor for the film, Unbilllievable, Scott Rubin said this project is more than a movie to him.

"You're actually sitting in the main set of the film. Which happens to be my house because i'm living the story," Rubin said.

He's been a Bills fan, he shared, since he was five. Rubin's love for the Bills has never faded and with this film, he said, he wants to highlight the generational and overall love for not just the Bills but for Buffalo as a whole.

"Three generations of bills fans come together as one family in one house to watch the biggest game in the history of buffalo sports," Rubin stated.

Gregory Lamberson is the co-producer. He said many films have been shot in Buffalo but nothing is like Unbillievable.

"Its truly about Buffalo and Buffalonians. Its about the food, the music, the culture of course the fans," Lamberson shared.

My co-worker here at WKBW Garrett Vorreuter is also working on this project. He said many people think Buffalo is all bad weather and chicken wings.

"I think we are so much more than that. And to be able to turn the camera back and face it ourselves and to create something from our own hearts is something you don't get to do in ever city," Vorreuter said.

The team is wanting to start filming in March but needs the help of the community.

