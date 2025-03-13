'Life is good when Mudds is open': A sign of spring as Mississippi Mudds opens for the season

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the time of year many of you wait for! Opening day at Mississippi Mudds in the City of Tonawanda.

This popular summer hangout spot along the water serves up everything from ice cream to burgers, onion rings, and even salads.

I was there when they fired up the grills and met the first customer of the season.

"I always say life is good when Mudds is open," said Ken Foit.

He was first in line as Mississippi Mudds opened its doors on Thursday. Foit said it's like a competition every year. He tries to be first in line.

It's also a competition for Norm Weiler, Mississippi Mudds' second customer of the season, who said he was "very disappointed" that he wasn't first.

He also said he wanted to meet the first customer of the season.

"Next year, Ken and I are going to open the challenge," he said. "Oh yeah...it's the Ken and Norm challenge..whose going to get here first?"

While Weiler wasn't first, he still got what he wanted.

"The best cheeseburger with crisp bacon, fries, gravy on the side," he said.

Natalie Reina has worked at Mississippi Mudds for seven seasons and always looks forward to opening day.

"We always recognize the people who truly love our company," she said.

She also expressed gratitude for the positive work environment, which she said is thanks to her boss.

Her boss is Tony Berrafato, who has been the owner of Mississippi Mudds for 39 years. Berrafato said opening day is just as exciting every year.