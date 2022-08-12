Licenses for retail cannabis dispensaries are coming to New York State

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Vapor products, CBD vapes, cartridges and hemp derived THC can all be found at The Helpful Cafe in Depew. However, these things would not be possible without the proper licensing.

"We have both the hemp retailer license and a vapor license," said Tom Snider, COO of The Helpful Cafe.

Snider is looking to re-brand his business soon but has to wait on another license to become available.

"So, the license will allow us to sell recreational cannabis in flower form, tincture form, edible form, vape-able form, drinkable form," said Snider. "Any method of cannabis consumption we'll legally be allowed to sell once we are licensed."

The office of cannabis management announced August 25th as the opening day to apply for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License. However, only certain shops will be eligible to apply for this license.

"You'll need to have a marijuana conviction or be closely related to a family member who also has a marijuana conviction to qualify," said Damian Fagon, Chief of Equity Officer at The Office of Cannabis Management. "On top of that you'll need to demonstrate that you have experience running a business. Running and operating a successful business. That looks like at least two years of profitability."

Fagon told 7 News, they will be rolling out several licenses over the coming years.

"There are nine license types including cultivation, retail, nurseries," said Fagon. "They'll also include deliveries, distribution. So the regulations on those we're working on them very hard right now and plan to roll those out towards the Fall."

The first license rolled out earlier this year was for hemp farmers.

"We are waiting," said Snider. "We are patiently waiting for regulations to come out so that we can begin legal operations of selling regulated, recreational products to adults."

Fagon said the OCM chose to roll out the CARD license next to reinvest in communities that were negatively impacted by cannabis use early on.

"It seeks to prioritize those communities most harmed under cannabis prohibition for access to licensing, for reinvestment," said Fagon. "There's going to be massive tax revenue generated from the legalization of cannabis across the state and 40% of those funds will go back into those communities most disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.

Fagon said regulating each license is going to be a process but it is all intended to kick start the industry and supply chain.

"We're laying the foundation for building what will be the nations most inclusive and diverse cannabis industry."

Snider said keeping up with changing regulation can be tiresome but told 7 News it will all be worth the wait.

"We hope that this building being here and the things that we're going to be able to do and the people we're going to be able to help is in turn going to financially start to rebuild this corridor going into the city," said Snider.

More information about licensing can be found here:

https://cannabis.ny.gov/