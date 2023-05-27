Libby's Lemonade Stand kicks off ninth season with a block party

The unofficial kick-off to summer also marks the opening of Libby's Lemonade Stand for the season. 13-year-old Olivia Brooks is the creator behind Libby's Lemonade. She started the lemonade stand at 5 years old. Eventually, it grew into a popular Western New York business.

"What basically inspired me to make this was an episode of this show called 'Olivia the Pig,' and I saw her doing a lemonade stand and I thought to myself , 'Oh that seems really cool,' and I had my business ever since," Brooks explained.

A block party on Chester Street in Buffalo on Saturday marked the ninth season in business for the busy teenager, which made Janelle Brooks a very proud mom.

"It's a full-time job working to support her and I also work full time but it's fun to do! She's excited about doing it. She's committed to being able to do it," Brooks said, "When kids have ideas, when they are creative, you want to do as best as you can to be able to support them and ensure that they keep that energy going."

Brooks also launched new merchandise and product on Saturday, including slushies offered in a variety of flavors.

"For today we only have mango, blueberry, and pineapple but we're also doing strawberry and regular lemonade," Brooks said.

WKBW Slushies are the new addition to Libby's Lemonade Stand.

At the fun-filled community event, Brooks said she's feeling the love from everyone.

"I'm really grateful that the community was able to support me and my family. I actually have most of my family here today just helping me out and even have my best friend back there with me," she said.

For anyone kids interested in starting their own business, Brooks had some advice for them.

"Make sure to have fun with it! Even though you might be in business at a young age you're still a kid and it's a good thing to have fun," she said.

Libby's Lemonade Stand will be selling from now until Labor Day weekend. You can purchase lemonade online year-round. The stand will be at Slow Roll Buffalo every Monday and you can also find them at various locations around the area here.

