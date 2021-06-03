Lexington Co-op removes mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers and employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lexington Co-op announced masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated customers and employees effective immediately.
The co-op says it will use the honor system and trust that if you have no mask on, you are fully vaccinated.
You can read the co-op's full statement below.
The co-op exists to meet our community’s needs for healthy foods. Throughout the pandemic, we have adhered to CDC guidelines and local requirements to keep our community safe and healthy.
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, the co-op will end the mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers and employees effective immediately. We will use the honor system and trust that if you have no mask on, you are fully vaccinated.
We are excited to have arrived at this stage of the pandemic. Thank you all for your support and patience through this challenging year.