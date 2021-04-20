Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lewiston police warn of text message scam attempting to steal personal information

items.[0].image.alt
ADRIANNAELKPHOTOGRAPHY
Scam Alert: National Security Council debunking rumors of national quarantine
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 11:07:44-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police have issued a warning of a text message scam currently circulating.

Police posted a screenshot of the reported scam, a text message from an unknown number says:

"USPS: the arranged delivery for the package 1z741`33 has been changed. Please confirm here:" with a link attached.

Police say it is an attempt to steal your personal information and you should not respond.

The United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General says this is an example of what is known as "smishing."

Smishing is "a fraudulent text message pretending to be from a reputable source – your bank, for example, or the U.S. Postal Service."

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources