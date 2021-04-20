Lewiston police warn of text message scam attempting to steal personal information

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police have issued a warning of a text message scam currently circulating.

Police posted a screenshot of the reported scam, a text message from an unknown number says:

"USPS: the arranged delivery for the package 1z741`33 has been changed. Please confirm here:" with a link attached.

Police say it is an attempt to steal your personal information and you should not respond.

The United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General says this is an example of what is known as "smishing."

Smishing is "a fraudulent text message pretending to be from a reputable source – your bank, for example, or the U.S. Postal Service."

You can find more information here.