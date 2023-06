LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead Friday evening.

Investigators said Friday afternoon, a car parked facing north along Creek Road near Jeffersons Way made a U-turn and collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Police are withholding the Ransomville man's name, pending notification of his family.

The accident is still under investigation.