Lewiston police officer rescues dog that fell through ice at Bond Lake

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lewiston police officer rescued a dog that fell through the ice at Bond Lake Wednesday.

Officer Jon Smith, who police said recently received an award for rescuing a woman from a burning home, responded to Bond Lake after a dog fell through the ice and removed his equipment and went in after the dog. Smith was able to rescue the dog and reunite it with its owner.

Police said the department received a letter from the dog's owner, who said the 10-month-old dog named Kona took off after geese landed in the middle of the lake. The owner continued on to say "You should be proud to have Officer Jon Smith as a member of the Lewiston Police Department. His professionalism and bravery should be applauded. I have witnessed countless acts of selfless heroism, Officer Jon Smith’s actions rank high in my book. Kona and I will visit the police station soon to thank Officer Smith once again for his outstanding service."

You can read the full letter below.