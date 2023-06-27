Lewiston PD concerned over increase of juvenile crime

LEWISTON, NY — The Lewiston Police Department has now announced they are cracking down on juvenile crime due to a massive influx of complaints from the community.

"It's not one little isolated thing, you know, they're going up right up to people's doors and putting like major fireworks we've had on people right up right outside of their door where they could ignite the whole building," said Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte.

Chief Previte said on Tuesday that in June alone, the department has made up to 6 arrests concerning stolen boats from the marina, stealing flowers, and even burglarizing stores and Village bathrooms.

"The parents are partly blamed because we're dealing with them. We are issuing them tickets because they are juveniles. We can't arrest them because of their age as adults, so they have to be charged as juveniles, and when that happens, the parents are the ones that receive the tickets," said Chief Previte.

Chief Previte said he is increasing patrols and even mentioned in council meetings the idea of raising the curfew age from 16 to 18 in the town and village to resolve the problems hopefully.

The Lewiston Stone House owner, Emery Simon, said after his business was vandalized, he hoped the teenagers could get the help they needed.

"The change starts with the person in the mirror; it's the only person that can help you," said Simon.