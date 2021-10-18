Lewiston man seeks youthful offender status, judge has yet to decide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s been nearly two months since sentencing started in Niagara County for a Lewiston man who pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes when he was 18, and a judge still has yet to make a sentencing determination on if the man will receive youthful offender status.

7 Eyewitness News has been asked by the courts not to publish the offender’s name until after a youthful offender determination has been made.

Monday, a Niagara County judge listened to two witnesses, the man’s probation officer and his psychiatrist. The now 20 year-old Lewiston man pleaded guilty to the crimes when he was 18, and was ordered but he courts to a two-year strict probation. Both his psychiatrist, who specializes in treating those with sex addiction, and his probation officer testified the 20 year-old repeatedly violated conditions of his probation by viewing adult pornography throughout the two-year period.

They also testified that the now 20 year-old feels empathy and remorse for his victims, especially after a powerful victim impact statement was read allowed in court.

The judge tabled sentencing until November.

Attorney’s for the victims say this has dragged on long enough, and say today’s hearing focused more on the Lewiston man’s compliance to his probation than justice for the four victims.