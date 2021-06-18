Lewiston GardenFest returns to Center Street Saturday and Sunday

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers announced Lewiston GardenFest will return to Center Street in Lewiston this weekend.

More than 50 vendors will be selling flowers, plants and handcrafted art and garden essentials. There will also be an open garden walk and container garden contest.

Lewiston GardenFest will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Center Street between 4th and 7th Streets.

Organizers say the event, which is free to attend, is the largest fundraiser for the Lewiston Garden Club. For more information visit the GardenFest website here..