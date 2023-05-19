"LEVI" filmed by youngest Black filmmaker in Buffalo coming to North Park Theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Park Theatre will soon open its doors for "LEVI" an action drama filmed by the youngest Black filmmaker in Buffalo

20-year-old Khalil Carr is the man behind the movie.

“Levi battles with going to school and then coming home to his family business that’s not best of the light of the people while he tries to keep it lowkey at school,” Carr says.

He is heading into his senior year at Buffalo State University.

Carr tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he aspired to be in the filmmaking industry when he was 14 years old.

He says the lack of opportunity didn’t stop him from following his dream.

“I reached out to so many people prior to helping me with this film and I didn’t get a lot of responses because of course people didn't take me seriously,” the filmmaker says. “And that’s another thing about age and race is like they didn’t take me seriously as an artist and creative.”

Despite facing some challenges Khalil Carr has learned to be resilient throughout his filmmaking journey.

“Being in North Park Theatre, being in Buffalo and doing this and building that stepping stone in the next part of my career I think is amazing,” he says. “LEVI is out May 28th, 2023 at North Park Theatre. "I’ll be the first Black man at this age to premiere a movie so come see it,” he says laughing.

Tickets start at $15. You can click here to get tickets.