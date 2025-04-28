Leveling the maternal health divide through community and peer support

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Kaleida Health and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield have announced a new initiative to support expecting mothers and improve maternal health outcomes. This initiative comes as the United States grapples with the highest rates of infant and maternal mortality among high-income countries.

In 2022, there were approximately 22 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births in the U.S., surpassing rates found in other wealthier nations. Factors contributing to these troubling statistics include inadequate prenatal care, high rates of cesarean sections, and socioeconomic challenges such as poverty, which can lead to chronic health issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

The organizations are launching the "CenteringPregnancy Program" in Western New York to address these pressing issues. This initiative is supported by a $30,000 grant that will fund training and accreditation for two clinics.

Dr. Annmarie Zimmerman, the medical director for Universal Primary Care in Olean, emphasized the importance of tackling maternal health disparities, particularly in local communities. According to the New York State Department of Health, Black women are five times more likely to die during pregnancy compared to white women.

"Programs like CenteringPregnancy are vital steps in addressing these challenges," said Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Shannon Bryant. "They provide birthing individuals with not only medical care but also education and community support."

The program facilitates peer-to-peer support by gathering pregnant women at similar stages of pregnancy, fostering a network of shared experiences. Participants will enjoy extended provider visits lasting from 90 to 120 minutes, ten times longer than typical appointments, ensuring comprehensive care.

Kensington OB/GYN in Buffalo plans to launch this program in the coming months, and Universal Primary Care will also extend its benefits to rural communities. In rural areas, many women live more than 30 minutes from the nearest hospital, making access to prenatal care a significant concern.

"One of the biggest challenges for our patients is typically transportation," Dr. Zimmerman said. "The area is very spread out, and there's limited public transportation, which creates barriers."

The program aims to improve prenatal visit attendance, which has been shown to enhance maternal and infant health outcomes. Nearly 50% of rural women reside over 30 minutes away from a hospital, underscoring the need for accessible healthcare in these regions.

"Rural areas often face worse health outcomes, and I’m excited about the chance to improve that," Dr. Zimmerman said.

Training for health care providers involved in the CenteringPregnancy Program will begin in May, with the first cohorts expected to start shortly thereafter.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.