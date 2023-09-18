'Let's get married at the game,' Buffalo Bills fans tie the knot at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills home opener was a big day for all of Bills Mafia — but it was an even bigger day for Gregory and Erin Pepper who said, "I do," outside of Highmark Stadium.

"My wife said, 'Hey, want a crazy idea, let's get married at the game.' I thought about it and I'm like — it's us," Gregory Pepper said.

Greg and Erin first connected over their love of Buffalo sports when they met on an online dating website four year ago.

"One of the things about our relationship that's so strong is our love for the Bills," Erin said. "This team means so much to both of us."

Friends of the newlyweds came from all over the country to witness the big moment.

"We got to have friends that I have not seen in 30 years," Erin said. "Greg got to meet all of these people that he's never met, and it just made it all more touching for me."

While at the tailgate, Erin unexpectedly ran into a friend from high school — a testament to the lifelong ties that run through Bills Mafia.

"We probably last saw each other about 30 years ago, and here we are at the Bills game," Peter Park, the friend, said."Mafia is family, and when you're a Bills fan, no matter where you go, you can move away and you can come back, but you'll always be family."

Erin and Greg are hoping their marriage will bring the Bills good luck this season.

"We're going to take care of business," Greg said. "I believe today starts our journey towards something else, something more special, at the end of the season."