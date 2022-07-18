Letchworth State Park to host 'Outdoor Rec Fest' on September 10

CASTILE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Letchworth State Park will host an "Outdoor Rec Fest" on September 10.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Humphrey Nature Center and will feature snacks, live demonstrations of equipment, how-tos, and guided outings and group activities.

"This one-day festival assembles over 30 businesses, agencies, and services to be demonstrators and activity leaders for the day. These demonstrators and activity leaders represent just a fraction of the opportunities for all park visitors to hike, kayak, camp, glamp, fish, dine, tree tent, whitewater raft, trail ride, stay in historic estates, explore deep ravines and nature preserves, capture professional-quality images with a phone camera, challenge yourself to become more comfortable in the outdoors, and fly the skies in a hot air balloon. All of these businesses and services are based within 1 hour of Letchworth State Park," a release says.

Organizers said to stay tuned to Letchworth State Park’s social media pages for further details.