'Let us all be one': Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Numerous events were held throughout the community to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Martin Luther King Day.

One key gathering occurred at the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, where attendees listened to speakers, viewed exhibits, and participated in community service activities.

Attendees reflected on Dr. King's legacy of equality and service, with many expressing the importance of continuing his work.

"We are here today celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Junior," Tracey Brown of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor stated.

"It means that freedom, justice, America as a whole we all need to come together and MLK Day made me think about let us all be one," Shereta Ingram, the aunt of one of the speakers said.

Students from Elmwood Franklin School took part in their annual Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service by delivering meals through FeedMore WNY, emphasizing the day's focus on community service.

"Today we are going to houses delivering hot and cold meals to people who need them," said Grace.

"Martin Luther King Day means a lot to me and a lot of people because it's a day to remember him and everything he did to fight for everybody's rights," another student expressed.

The events held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. highlighted the ongoing commitment to service, equality, and community, reflecting the enduring impact of his legacy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.