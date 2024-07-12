Watch Now
'Let me talk to ya': WWE's Friday Night SmackDown coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in November

Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 12, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WWE's Friday Night SmackDown is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on November 8.

You can expect to see some of your favorite superstars including Undisputed WWE Champion the "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, the "Apex Predator" Randy Orton, the "Mega Star" LA Knight, the "EST" Bianca Belair, Bayley, Jade Cargill and more.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.

A ticket presale begins on July 24 and general on sale begins on July 26.

You can register for the presale here.

You can find more information here.

