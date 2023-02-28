Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take year off of coaching

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier will take a year off from coaching. The Bills say he plans to return for the 2024 season.

Frazier has been the Bills' defensive coordinator since 2017. Since then, the Bills have made the playoffs in five out of six seasons. The Bills have been in the top 10 in yards allowed four times.

The Bills also announced several other changes to the coaching staff:

- Al Holcumb: Senior Defensive Assistant

- Adam Henry: Wide Receivers Coach

- Austin Gund: Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Coach

- Kyle Shurmur: Offensive Quality Control Coach

The announcement comes as the Buffalo Bills front office focuses in on the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. General manager Brandon Beane is speaking to reporters at the combine on Tuesday morning. 7 News will stream his comments live.