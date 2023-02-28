Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take year off of coaching

Buffalo Bills say defensive coordinator plans to return in 2024
Leslie Frazier
Adrian Kraus/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, on Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Frazier is credited for providing the Bills a calm and reassuring voice even at the the most troubling times. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Leslie Frazier
Posted at 9:10 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 09:18:47-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier will take a year off from coaching. The Bills say he plans to return for the 2024 season.

Frazier has been the Bills' defensive coordinator since 2017. Since then, the Bills have made the playoffs in five out of six seasons. The Bills have been in the top 10 in yards allowed four times.

The Bills also announced several other changes to the coaching staff:

- Al Holcumb: Senior Defensive Assistant
- Adam Henry: Wide Receivers Coach
- Austin Gund: Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Coach
- Kyle Shurmur: Offensive Quality Control Coach

The announcement comes as the Buffalo Bills front office focuses in on the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. General manager Brandon Beane is speaking to reporters at the combine on Tuesday morning. 7 News will stream his comments live.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up