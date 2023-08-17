Lenox Grill on North Street in Buffalo set to close at end of August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lenox Grill on North Street in Buffalo announced on Thursday that its last day of business will be August 31.

The announcement was made in a social media post which said:

"Dear Valued Customers,



It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the Lenox Grill at the end of this month. Thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the years! We have loved serving the Buffalo community. Our last day of business will be Thursday, August 31. Stop by and grab a beer and some wings with us or stock up on that Korean BBQ sauce!



Many thanks,



❤️The Lenox Grill Team"

The Lenox Grill is one of 14 bars/restaurants listed on Visit Buffalo Niagara's "Buffalo Wing Trail," and its website says it also offers 500+ hand-crafted and bottled beers and boutique bottled wines.