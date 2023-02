BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Those famous Lego blocks aren't just toys, they're tools for learning as well.

Just ask students taking part in the very first Lego League Regional Championship.

It was held at Nichols School in Buffalo on Saturday.

More than 40 teams from across the state took part, each made up of 10 students from 3rd through 8th grade.

The Legos are combined with robotic technology, and help supplement STEM studies in school.