Legalizing recreational marijuana could mean new opportunities for CBD products

EAST CONCORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York state lawmakers could pass legislation as soon as next week to legalize recreational marijuana. The deal paves the way for a multi-billion dollar industry, with some revenue being re-invested into communities.

Legalizing marijuana in the state of New York is exciting for places like Waterman's Greenhouse, and it could open up the door to new opportunities for CBD products.

Farm 2 Body provides CBD products to help with things like joint pain.

"CBD is great for inflammation, any kind of inflammation. Arthritis, and stomach inflammation or brain inflammation like migraines," said Alexis Heim with Farm 2 Body.

"We want to help people with natural products, and CBD is a natural product," said Ethan Waterman, Owner of Farm 2 Body.

They say legalizing marijuana means more avenues for their CBD products, even expanding their product line.

Waterman’s Greenhouse has provided Western New York with all of its gardening needs for more than 25 years.

Last year, the family decided to expand by combining sustainable farming, and body healing - which created Farm 2 Body.

They grow 4,800 plants of hemp.

"Legally, it only can have a THC level of .03 [percent]. We plant it in June, we harvest it in the fall, we bring it in to the greenhouse, we dry it down to a certain percentage," said Waterman.

The buds are then removed from the stem and processed into CBD oil used in their products.

"On a business aspect it's definitely a big opportunity for us. Especially since we've done well growing hemp, we could definitely do well growing cannabis and marijuana like that," said Heim.

Although state lawmakers finalized a deal Thursday, the first sales of legal marijuana are likely more than a year away if approved.