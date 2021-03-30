Legalizing recreational marijuana: answering your questions

In the 128 page Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act, lawmakers detail how they plan to legalize adult use recreational marijuana.

7 Eyewitness News has received countless questions about how it will work. Here’s some answers to the most asked questions.

HOW DOES IT IMPACT A POLICE OFFICER’S ABILITY TO SEARCH MY CAR DURING A TRAFFIC STOP?

Under the proposal, possession of up to three ounces of cannabis is no longer a crime. So, officers will no longer be allowed to use the suspected odor of cannabis coming from your car to search your vehicle.

HOW CAN I BUY SEEDS TO GROW MY OWN PLANTS?

Seeds aren’t just an Amazon order away. After all, it is illegal to bring seeds across state lines. Buying seeds to grow your own plants will have to wait until licensed dispensaries are up and running. The legislation allows you to grow up to three mature plants and six immature plants. Regardless of the number of plants you have, there is a five pound maximum possession limit per home.

Don’t count on legally growing your own supply for some time, either. It won’t be authorized until 18 months after the opening of the first adult use dispensaries to give the regulated cannabis market a chance to develop.

CAN I SELL THE CANNABIS I GROW?

No, it will still be illegal to sell marijuana without a state issued retail license.

If you have a question related to the legislation, email: newsroom@wkbw.com

