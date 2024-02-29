Legal cannabis retailers speak on Gov. Hochul’s move on illicit storefronts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some legal cannabis retailers speak on Governor Kathy Hochul’s move on illicit cannabis activity.

Co-owner of the Public Flower Sheldon Anderson says he’s on board with Hochul's move to shut down illegal cannabis shops.

“In New York City that’s where I grew up originally you have storefronts next to school, churches etc.,” he expresses. “Then you have parents complaining because they’re going into kids bookbags and they see skittles marijuana candy.”

And it’s a mystery where the products are coming from.

“These illicit shops products come from different states and are not tested,” Anderson says. “It’s sprayed with pesticides. Here everything is licensed and tested.”

Anderson says the efforts by Governor Hochul will better the tax base in New York State.

Meanwhile, the all women owners of Puffalo Dreams agree.

“I’m excited and also I feel like the bad product that’s on the streets will be gone and now everything will be regulated and tested,” Queen Hammonds, manager of Puffalo Dreams.

Both dispensaries tell me they ID every customer that comes through their doors.

“Our products come from farmers and processors and they go through rigorous testing,” says Owner of Puffalo Dreams Bee Duangtavilay. “They have to carry COA’s and get lab tested and then they get to be put on our shelves.”

Puffalo Dreams along with Public Flower are seeing a thriving future for legal dispensaries and customers.

“We wanted to be able to cater different price ranges,” says Duangtavilay. “People who don’t want to spend as much money and people who want high quality as well.”

“I support the governor. I know she’s from Buffalo and think that the more we get support on the local legal market, I think it’s better." Co-owner of the Public Flower Sheldon Anderson.

The all women Puffalo Dreams dispensary is having a grand opening Friday, March 1, kicking off women’s history month.

Grand opening happening at 900 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY from 1pm to 10 pm.