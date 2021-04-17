Left and center lanes at I-290 W over Colvin Blvd. closed Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation says the left and center lanes at I-290 Westbound over Colvin Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda will be closed on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The transportation department says this is due to accommodate bridge deck repair.

The DOT says you should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Drivers are reminded to move over if safely possible or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.